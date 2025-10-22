Pyo Ye Jin Gears Up For Action As Hacker In “Taxi Driver 3”

Season 3 of “Taxi Driver” has unveiled the first stills of Pyo Ye Jin back in character!

Based on the popular webtoon of the same name, “Taxi Driver” is a drama about a mysterious taxi service that delivers vengeance on behalf of victims who are unable to get justice through the law.

Pyo Ye Jin plays genius hacker Ahn Go Eun, a member of Rainbow Taxi. Ahn Go Eun uses all digital tools—CCTV, smartphones, and computers—to act as Kim Do Gi’s (Lee Je Hoon’s) eyes and ears, helping him carry out revenge missions.

In the still, Ahn Go Eun, with a bob haircut, crosses her arms during a team meeting with the Rainbow Taxi members. The image highlights her sharp personality and commanding presence that captivate the team members.

In another still, Ahn Go Eun, wearing a leather jacket and riding a motorcycle, is seen on the job for the revenge-for-hire service, showcasing her charismatic presence and dynamic action.

Pyo Ye Jin said, “There will be thrilling action scenes and versatile alter ego performances that will make the wait worthwhile for those who have been waiting. It will be even more fun to watch.”

“Taxi Driver 3” will premiere on November 21 at 10 p.m. KST.

