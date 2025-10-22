Bae Hyeon Seong, Cha Kang Yoon, Park Yoon Ho, And More Confirmed For New Crime Thriller Drama

Bae Hyeon Seong, Cha Kang Yoon, and Park Yoon Ho, Uhm Ji Won, Park Hyuk Kwon, and Baek Ji Won are set to star in the new drama “Stand-in CSAT” (literal translation)!

Directed by Park So Yeon of “Pyramid Game,” “Stand-in CSAT” is a crime thriller that follows a top student at a prestigious private high school who is blackmailed into taking the College Scholastic Ability Test, or CSAT, on behalf of someone else. The series depicts an intense academic survival game in a world where grades determine one’s future, revealing betrayal and deception in the pursuit of scores.

Bae Hyeon Seong stars as Nam Jae Yeop, a seemingly perfect model student who portrays the cracks beneath his flawless facade.

Cha Kang Yoon plays Kang Geon Tae, a top-ranked student and low-income scholarship recipient who faces a life-altering crisis while concealing a dark secret from his past.

Park Yoon Ho takes on the role of Joo Hee Dong, Kang Geon Tae’s only friend and a character who brings unexpected twists to the story.

Meanwhile, Uhm Ji Won plays Shim Kyung Oh, a mother who sacrifices her career for her son.

Park Hyuk Kwon appears as Nam Dong Sik, a district mayor candidate and authoritarian father.

Last but not least, Baek Ji Won portrays Baek Sun Hee, a woman who transforms with no limits when it comes to her son.

“Stand-in CSAT” is slated to premiere in 2026 on TVING. Stay tuned for more updates!

