Kim Mu Jun Is A Single Father Who Is Ahn Eun Jin's Best Friend Of 20 Years In 'Dynamite Kiss'

SBS’s upcoming drama “Dynamite Kiss” has shared a closer look at Kim Mu Jun’s character!

“Dynamite Kiss” tells the story of Go Da Rim (Ahn Eun Jin), a single woman who disguises herself as a mother to secure a job, and Gong Ji Hyuk (Jang Ki Yong), a team leader who falls in love with her.

Kim Mu Jun will take on the role of Kim Sun Woo, Go Da Rim’s friend of 20 years and a photographer. He’s also a single dad who is raising his son on his own after a divorce six years ago. Affectionate and caring, he is always willing to listen to Go Da Rim’s concerns. When Go Da Rim asks Kim Sun Woo to pretend to be her husband, Kim Sun Woo’s feelings for his friend Go Da Rim begins to change.

On October 22, “Dynamite Kiss” unveiled new stills of Kim Mu Jun as Kim Sun Woo, who will paint an intense love triangle with Gong Ji Hyuk and Go Da Rim. In the stills, Kim Sun Woo charms in both a casual fit and a clean-cut suit. His gaze while focusing on his conversation partner and gentle smile conveys Kim Sun Woo’s warmth and charm as a character.

The production team shared, “Kim Mu Jun’s Kim Sun Woo is the epitome of the perfect ‘male friend.’ Kim Mu Jun’s solid acting skills and handsome appearance multiplied Kim Sun Woo’s charms, raising the tension of the love triangle in the drama,” asking viewers to anticipate Kim Mu Jun’s performance in the drama.

“Dynamite Kiss” will premiere on November 12 at 9 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Kim Mu Jun and Ahn Eun Jin in “My Dearest” on Viki:

Watch Now

Source (1)