Jung Ryeo Won And Lee Jung Eun Set Out On A Relentless Chase For The Truth In Posters For New Film 'The Woman In The White Car'

The upcoming suspense thriller film “The Woman in the White Car” has unveiled new posters featuring Jung Ryeo Won and Lee Jung Eun!

“The Woman in the White Car” follows Do Kyung (Jung Ryeo Won), who rushes her bloodied sister to the hospital and gives a confusing testimony to police officer Hyun Joo (Lee Jung Eun). As each person remembers the events of that day differently, the film unravels the tangled web of conflicting memories to reveal the truth behind the incident.

Jung Ryeo Won takes on the role of Do Kyung, a writer haunted by fragmented memories who delivers unpredictable statements. Lee Jung Eun plays Hyun Joo, a determined detective who relentlessly pursues the dark truth behind the case. With her sharp gaze and curt tone, she pressures Do Kyung for answers—yet as she draws closer to the truth, she is forced to confront her own buried past.

The newly unveiled posters capture the inner fractures and taut tension of the two characters Do Kyung and Hyun Joo.

In the poster below, Do Kyung gazes into the void as she says, “Why does everyone suspect me?” conveying her anxious yearning for the truth. Do Kyung is a key witness to the incident but suffers from muddled memories, and as the truth is gradually revealed, she proves to be someone carrying a heavier secret than anyone else.

Next, the pursuer Hyun Joo’s poster features the striking line, “Everyone lies. You just have to see who lies less,” and depicts a resolute police officer doggedly digging into the case. Hyun Joo is a cop with sharp instincts who may seem stuck in a rut but begins to change as she takes on Do Kyung’s case.

“The Woman in the White Car” will hit theaters nationwide on October 29.

Until then, watch Jung Ryeo Won in “The Midnight Romance in Hagwon”:

Watch Now

And watch Lee Jung Eun in “A Hundred Memories” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)