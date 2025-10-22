Song Ji Hyo And Kim Byung Chul Face Kim Hieora’s Menace In New Film “Savior” Posters

Upcoming film “Savior” has unveiled gripping new posters!

“Savior” is a mystery occult film that follows a man and a woman who move to Obok Village, the “land of blessings,” and discover that the miracles happening to them come at the cost of misfortune.

In the poster, Young Beom (Kim Byung Chul) appears frightened by an unknown presence alongside the text that reads, “Miracles don’t make any sense.”

Sun Hee (Song Ji Hyo) portrays the madness of a character consumed by strange desires, expressing it through tears. The line, “Thank you for the miracle you gave my family. But…I want one, too,” sparks curiosity about what kind of miracle she witnessed.

Chun Seo (Kim Hieora) stands out with a subtle facial expression as she looks up at someone. The line, “Why can’t I? You already took everything from us,” adds depth to the scene.

“Savior” is set to hit theaters on November 5.

