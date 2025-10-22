Kim You Jung, Kim Young Dae, And Kim Do Hoon Share A Dangerous Relationship In 'Dear X'

“Dear X” has unveiled an intriguing new poster!

Based on the webtoon of the same name, “Dear X” stars Kim You Jung as Baek Ah Jin, an A-list actress who climbs from rock bottom to the top of the industry by using others. During her ascent to the top, Baek Ah Jin hides her cruel true nature beneath a beautiful mask, leaving behind a trail of the people she stepped on as she clawed her way to fame and fortune.

On October 22, “Dear X” unveiled a special poster starring Kim You Jung, Kim Young Dae, and Kim Do Hoon.

The special poster depicts the tense relationship between Baek Ah Jin, Yoon Joon Seo (Kim Young Dae) , and Kim Jae Oh (Kim Do Hoon). Baek Ah Jin captivates at the center in her red dress, drawing attention as she gazes downwards with cold eyes that create tension. Next to her, Yoon Joon Seo protects Baek Ah Jin from behind while Kim Jae Oh leans into Baek Ah Jin’s embrace, creating a stark contrast. Above Yoon Joon Seo’s and Kim Jae Oh’s desperate reach for Baek Ah Jin, the copy, “My Dear X who gloriously falls apart” hints at the dangerous relationship between the three.

Kim You Jung shared, “Baek Ah Jin and Yoon Joon Seo can be described as a time-bound bond. They meet when they are young, and even after becoming adults, they live like they are children as if time has stopped, missing the moment when they should have grown apart. Please keep watch to see what effect the two will have on each other and as what kind of relationship.”

Kim Young Dae remarked, “Yoon Joon Seo supports and sides with Baek Ah Jin with absolute devotion, but as he becomes trapped in inevitable conflict, cracks begin to form, and he spirals toward ruin.”

Kim Do Hoon further shared, “Baek Ah Jin is the person who gave Kim Jae Oh meaning to his life. Even though he couldn’t even love himself, Kim Jae Oh became a necessary existence due to her words.”

“Dear X” will premiere the first four episodes on November 6 at 6 p.m. KST via TVING.

While waiting, watch Kim You Jung in “Lovers of the Red Sky” on Viki:

Watch Now

Source (1)