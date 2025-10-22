Kang Tae Oh And Kim Se Jeong Lead A Colorful Cast Of Characters In New Drama 'Moon River'

MBC’s upcoming drama “Moon River” has unveiled new stills of its cast!

“Moon River” is a fantasy romance historical drama about Crown Prince Yi Kang (Kang Tae Oh), a man who has lost his smile, and merchant Park Dal Yi (Kim Se Jeong), a woman who has lost her memory. When their souls are mysteriously switched, the two are forced to live each other’s lives.

The story of Crown Prince Yi Kang and Park Dal Yi, who swap bodies overnight, is entangled with the scheming Left State Councilor Kim Han Cheol (Jin Goo), who is trying to take control of the royal court. Within this plot lie the very different stories of the characters’ families, which are as diverse as their social ranks.

Yi Kang, acting as regent for his father, King Yi Hui (Kim Nam Hee), is a member of the royal family leading the nation. Although Yi Hui seems to hold absolute power, it is only a façade, as he is powerless against Kim Han Cheol, who holds real authority within the palace. As Yi Kang looks for a way to change this unfavorable power dynamic, the royal family’s fate remains uncertain despite their high position.

Meanwhile, Park Dal Yi lives happily within her warm merchant family. Thanks to her father (Im Ki Hong) and mother (Park Bo Kyung), Park Dal Yi has lived harmoniously in a warm, down-to-earth household despite their humble status. Yet even among those who love and support each other, everyone has hidden secrets.

The family of Kim Han Cheol, who holds power over the palace, is full of ambition. Like her father, who stops at nothing to gain absolute power, Kim Han Cheol’s daughter Kim Woo Hee (Hong Su Zu) also aims to rise to the very top of society for her own sake. The father-daughter relationship is tense, shaped by their opposing ambitions.

“Moon River” premieres on October 31 at 9:50 p.m. KST and will be available on Viki.

