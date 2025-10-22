Ji Hyun Woo And Eugene Are Shattered By Park Seo Kyung’s Anguish In “First Lady”

MBN’s “First Lady” has shared a sneak peek of its upcoming episode!

“First Lady” tells the shocking story of a president-elect who suddenly demands a divorce from his wife 67 days before his inauguration. Eugene stars as Cha Soo Yeon, a kingmaker who is about to become the first lady when her husband Hyun Min Chul (Ji Hyun Woo), who has just been elected president, turns her world upside down by asking for a divorce.

In the upcoming episode, a tense confrontation unfolds between Cha Soo Yeon, Hyun Min Chul, and Hyun Ji Yoo (Park Seo Kyung). In the scene, Cha Soo Yeon and Hyun Min Chul, who has returned home for the first time in a while, are having a heavy conversation when their daughter Hyun Ji Yoo suddenly bursts in, horrified. As all three fix their gazes in one direction, Ji Yoo suddenly turns around and screams in anguish toward her parents. Soo Yeon and Min Chul are left devastated, their expressions filled with despair. Curiosity mounts over what event could have shattered this family and what unpredictable crisis awaits them.

Commenting on the scene, the production team stated, “This is a symbolic scene where the political and power struggles between the president-elect and the First Lady spiral into a family tragedy. Please tune in to the upcoming episode to find out what event shakes the president-elect’s family to its core.”

The next episode of “First Lady” airs on October 21 at 10:20 p.m. KST.

