Kim Hee Sun Talks About Her Character In New Drama With Han Hye Jin And Jin Seo Yeon

Kim Hee Sun has shared her thoughts on her character in the upcoming drama “Because There Is No Next Life” (literal translation)!

“Because There Is No Next Life” follows the story of three 41-year-old women who are worn out from parenting and work. As they each set out on new challenges, the drama portrays the confusion and anxiety of entering their 40s in a heartfelt yet humorous way. The drama stars Kim Hee Sun, Han Hye Jin, and Jin Seo Yeon.

Kim Hee Sun will take on the role of Jo Na Jung, a former top home shopping host who gave up her career to become a housewife. Longing to return to the spotlight, she struggles to balance reality and her dreams. Kim Hee Sun underwent a bold transformation for the role: for the first time since her debut, she sports a curly perm and loose, oversized T-shirts to embody the character’s down-to-earth personality.

Kim Hee Sun shared, “I also took a six-year break from acting after getting married. The emotions I felt during that hiatus were very similar to Jo Na Jung’s. Because I’ve experienced those real-life struggles and moments of decision-making, her struggles didn’t feel like someone else’s story. I hope Jo Na Jung’s journey of rediscovering her dreams and career after being buried in housework and childcare inspires viewers to find themselves again.”

She added, “As a woman in her 40s and a mother, I found her emotions and concerns very relatable. Jo Na Jung is the brightest and most energetic character I’ve ever played, and since her personality, tone, and behavior are similar to mine in real life, I’ve grown very attached to her.”

The production team commented, “Kim Hee Sun is doing her best to perfectly portray an ordinary modern mom and housewife, drawing on her own experiences. We believe her heartfelt wish to give hope and courage to all mothers who want to stand up and start again will resonate deeply with viewers.”

“Because There Is No Next Life” is slated to premiere on November 10 at 10 p.m. KST.

