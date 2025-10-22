Watch: Top Actor Lee Jung Jae's Life Begins To Spiral Downward Again After Lim Ji Yeon Enters The Picture In 'Nice To Not Meet You' Teaser

Lee Jung Jae and Lim Ji Yeon are set to showcase delightful enemy chemistry in the upcoming drama “Nice To Not Meet You”!

“Nice To Not Meet You” is a romantic comedy about the love-hate relationship between Im Hyun Joon (Lee Jung Jae), an A-list actor who has lost touch with his roots, and Wi Jung Shin (Lim Ji Yeon), a justice-obsessed, award-winning political journalist who gets demoted to the entertainment desk.

The newly released teaser opens with the first encounter between the nation’s actor Im Hyun Joon and entertainment reporter Wi Jung Shin. Im Hyun Joon, who runs a print shop and leads an ordinary life, encounters rookie writer Park Byung Ki’s (Jeon Sung Woo’s) script “Good Cop Kang Pil Gu” and rockets to top-star status overnight. But the arrival of the dogged reporter Wi Jung Shin upends his life once again.

Although Hyun Joon draws a line with, “Let’s not get tangled up again,” those words only serve as a challenge to Wi Jung Shin. Whether it is bad karma or fate, sparks fly whenever they cross paths.

Watch the full teaser below!

“Nice To Not Meet You” premieres on November 3 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Lee Jung Jae and Lim Ji Yeon in “Revolver”:

