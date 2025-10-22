Cho Jun Young Transforms From Free-Spirited Model To Drawing Club Member In “Spirit Fingers”

Cho Jun Young shared more insights into his character in the upcoming TVING drama “Spirit Fingers”!

Based on the popular webtoon of the same name, “Spirit Fingers” is a healing youth romance drama that follows young people as they embark on a colorful journey to discover their true colors.

Cho Jun Young takes on the role of Nam Ki Jung, a free-spirited and playful model who captivates everyone with his natural physique and stunning visuals.

The newly released stills hint at Ki Jung’s magnetic duality—radiating both chic charisma and untamed spirit. As the younger brother of Nam Geu Rin (Park Yoo Na), Ki Jung often ends up modeling for Spirit Fingers, the drawing club his sister belongs to. Dressed in an all-white outfit and fedora, he gazes off into the distance like he’s stepped straight out of a fashion spread.

In another photo, he commands attention in a leopard-print shirt under dramatic lighting, radiating confidence and allure. Meanwhile, a contrasting still of him in a sleeveless top against a bright backdrop captures his youthful warmth and boyish energy, completing his multifaceted appeal. With Ki Jung’s effortlessly photogenic looks, even his unedited photos instantly boost his social media following.

However, when Ki Jung boldly declares, “I’m done modeling. I’m joining Spirit Fingers as a member!” after meeting Song Woo Yeon (Park Ji Hu), the course of his life begins to shift. How will his colorful romance with Woo Yeon unfold—and what kind of whirlwind will his unpredictable, straight-to-the-point personality stir up?

Describing his character, Cho Jun Young shared, “Ki Jung is someone who truly lives by his own rules. He doesn’t get swayed by others’ opinions and stays true to his beliefs. Though he may seem carefree and bold on the outside, Ki Jung harbors delicate emotions and a sincere heart within—a duality that will bring both tension and excitement to the story.”

As a fan-favorite from the original webtoon, Cho Jun Young put great effort into bringing Ki Jung to life in three dimensions. “I worked hard to recreate Ki Jung’s distinctive style from the webtoon,” he explained. “From the bowl-cut hairstyle to the red school uniform, I discussed every detail with the stylist to highlight his unique personality through fashion.”

“Spirit Fingers” premieres on October 29 and will be available to watch on Viki.

Check out a teaser for the drama with English subtitles below:

Watch Now

Source (1)