Ra Mi Ran Faces The Disciplinary Committee In “To The Moon”

MBC’s “To the Moon” has shared new stills from its upcoming episode!

Based on a novel, “To the Moon” tells the story of three women from humble backgrounds who, struggling to live on their salaries alone, turn to cryptocurrency investing.

Spoilers

In the previously released preview for episode 11, Kang Eun Sang (Ra Mi Ran) was seen being summoned to a disciplinary hearing over the unofficial in-house snack shop she has been running at work.

The newly released stills capture the tense atmosphere of Eun Sang’s disciplinary hearing. After receiving encouragement from her two younger colleagues, Eun Sang enters the conference room alone.

The chilly atmosphere heightens the tension, and her firm gaze reveals traces of anxiety and unease. In one image, she bows deeply in apology, conveying her desperation.

News of Eun Sang’s disciplinary hearing is expected to cause a significant ripple effect not only among her close friends but also within Maron Confectionery. Through this incident, it becomes clear that Kang Eun Sang’s shop was more than just a simple snack bar—it had become a small yet dependable space that held meaning in her colleagues’ everyday lives. Curiosity is growing about how this event will affect Eun Sang’s future at the company.

The production team stated, “In the upcoming episode, Eun Sang faces the crisis of standing before the disciplinary committee. Please watch to see what decision she makes in this crucial moment that could determine the course of her career and how that choice will change her future.”

The next episode of “To the Moon” will air on October 24 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Ra Mi Ran in “Citizen of a Kind” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)