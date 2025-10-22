Eugene Maintains Her Composure And Authority Even Under Police Interrogation In “First Lady”

Eugene is facing an intense interrogation at the police station in MBN’s “First Lady.”

“First Lady” tells the shocking story of a president-elect who suddenly demands a divorce from his wife 67 days before his inauguration. Eugene stars as Cha Soo Yeon, a kingmaker who is about to become the first lady when her husband Hyun Min Chul (Ji Hyun Woo), who has just been elected president, turns her world upside down by asking for a divorce.

In the previous episode, Cha Soo Yeon faced a major setback when Kang Seon Ho (Kang Seung Ho) stole a secret ledger that contained incriminating information on Peace Liberty Party lawmakers—her last weapon to block a special law. The episode ended with Cha Soo Yeon roaring in fury upon discovering the empty safe, while Hyun Min Chul delivered a tearful speech, having chosen the righteous path over exploiting the ledger. The cliffhanger heightened curiosity about the results of the special law’s vote.

In the newly released stills, first lady Cha Soo Yeon is seen arriving at the police station and sitting in an interrogation room, facing intense questioning from a detective. Despite the high-pressure situation, Cha Soo Yeon maintains her composure—her cold gaze unwavering as she exudes quiet authority. With her stoic silence and unshaken demeanor, she completely dominates the tense atmosphere in the room. This raises the question: what could have driven the first lady to personally appear for police questioning?

The production team commented, “Eugene’s appearance at the police station marks the moment when the hidden truths of a first lady consumed by power and ambition finally surface. Please look forward to this week’s episode to see what shocking twist and upheaval will follow as the first lady faces interrogation.”

The next episode of “First Lady” airs on October 21 at 10:20 p.m. KST.

