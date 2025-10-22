Ha Seung Ri And Hwang Dong Joo Grow Somber As Tensions Rise Within The Family In “Marie And Her Three Daddies”

Daily drama “Marie and Her Three Daddies” has unveiled new stills ahead of tonight’s episode!

“Marie and Her Three Daddies” follows Marie (Ha Seung Ri) on her journey to uncover the truth about her father, ultimately depicting the creation of an unconventional family built on bonds deeper than blood.

In the upcoming episode, Marie and her father Kang Min Bo (Hwang Dong Joo) find themselves torn apart by conflicting emotions as they contemplate Marie’s possible move to the United States. Marie becomes distraught after discovering that her mother Joo Si Ra (Park Eun Hye) is seeing a man who already has a family, while Min Bo struggles internally as Si Ra strongly opposes Marie’s plans to go abroad.

Previously, Marie learned a shocking truth from her college senior and romantic interest Lee Kang Se (Hyun Woo), that he is an illegitimate son. Learning about the pain hidden behind Kang Se’s bright demeanor, Marie began to feel even closer to him and was swayed when he encouraged her to apply for an internship at Uhm Hospital. Meanwhile, Si Ra, distressed by her daughter’s situation, met with her friends Moon Sook Hee (Park Hyun Jung) and Yoon Eun Kyung (Jo Hyang Ki), only to grow furious after hearing from Eun Kyung that Min Bo had gone to see Uhm Gi Bun (Jung Ae Ri). Si Ra assumed that Min Bo had told Gi Bun he would take Marie to live with him.

As tensions between Si Ra and Min Bo escalate over Marie, newly released stills capture both Marie and Min Bo looking visibly troubled. Marie appears pensive as she tries to help Kang Se prepare for his interview to apply for obstetrics and gynecology, but her expression turns somber once again when her mother causes yet another commotion—raising questions about what new incident has unfolded.

Meanwhile, Min Bo also seems on the verge of tears. As he reminisces about his once-happy past with Si Ra, he drinks alone before suddenly receiving a phone call that leaves him stunned. With Si Ra vehemently opposing Marie’s move to the U.S., all eyes are on the mysterious call Min Bo receives—and how it might change the course of their family’s fate.

The next episode of “Marie and Her Three Daddies” airs on October 22 at 8:30 p.m. KST!

