DreamNote Announces Disbandment
DreamNote has officially announced the conclusion of their exclusive contract with iMe KOREA.
On October 22, the agency released a statement confirming that DreamNote’s contract will end on November 7, 2025. Following the contract’s expiration, the members will “begin a new chapter in their respective paths” and “walk at different speeds and on different roads.”
The agency also revealed that the members have prepared a special event to share one last meaningful moment with fans before parting ways.
Below is iMe KOREA’s full official statement in English:
Wishing the members of DreamNote all the best in their future endeavors!
