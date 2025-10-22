DreamNote Announces Disbandment

DreamNote has officially announced the conclusion of their exclusive contract with iMe KOREA.

On October 22, the agency released a statement confirming that DreamNote’s contract will end on November 7, 2025. Following the contract’s expiration, the members will “begin a new chapter in their respective paths” and “walk at different speeds and on different roads.”

The agency also revealed that the members have prepared a special event to share one last meaningful moment with fans before parting ways.

Below is iMe KOREA’s full official statement in English:

Wishing the members of DreamNote all the best in their future endeavors!

