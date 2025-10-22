NewJeans, Stray Kids, TWICE, ENHYPEN, SEVENTEEN, And ILLIT Earn RIAJ Double Platinum And Gold Certifications For Streaming In Japan

The Recording Industry Association of Japan (RIAJ) has announced its latest batch of official certifications!

In 2020, the RIAJ implemented a new certification system for online streaming of songs, as an addition to its pre-existing certification systems for physical album shipments and digital download sales. According to the new system, songs are certified silver once they reach 30 million streams, gold at 50 million streams, and platinum at 100 million streams.

This month, NewJeans earned a double platinum certification for their hit debut track “Hype Boy,” which has surpassed 200 million streams in Japan.

Meanwhile, Stray Kids’ 2024 Korean track “Chk Chk Boom,” TWICE’s 2019 Japanese song “Breakthrough,” ENHYPEN’s 2022 Korean B-side “Polaroid Love,” SEVENTEEN’s 2022 Korean song “_WORLD,” and ILLIT’s 2024 Korean B-side “Lucky Girl Syndrome” were all certified gold for surpassing 50 million streams each in Japan.

Congratulations to all of the artists!

