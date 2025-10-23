Park Bom's Agency Releases Statement Regarding Her Post On YG Lawsuit

Amid 2NE1’s Park Bom claiming she did not receive payments from her former agency YG Entertainment, her current agency stated that the allegation of unpaid settlements is not true.

Read Park Bom’s agency D Nation’s full statement below:

This is D Nation Entertainment. All settlements related to Park Bom’s 2NE1 activities have already been completed, and there is no record that the complaint uploaded to social media was ever filed. Park Bom has halted all activities and is focusing on treatment and recovery. We will do out utmost to help the artist regain her health.

Previously on October 22, Park Bom posted an image of a complaint labeled “Complainant: Park Bom, Accused: Yang Hyun Suk” on her personal Instagram account along with the caption, “Park Bom hates YG. Dear beloved citizens who use the internet, please look thoroughly into what YG did to Park Bom. Thank you.”

In the complaint, Park Bom stated, “The accused failed to duly pay the profits generated from all activities in which the complainant participated including music releases, concerts, broadcasts, advertisements, events, lyric writing, and composing,” and claimed unpaid settlements of “1002003004006007001000034 ‘64272e trillion won.”

Park Bom halted her 2NE1 activities in August due to health reasons.

