Kong Hyo Jin’s Agency Denies Pregnancy Rumors

Kong Hyo Jin has swiftly denied pregnancy rumors.

On October 23, Kong Hyo Jin posted a photo on Instagram without a caption, showing her in a loose-fitting dress with one hand resting on her waist, prompting speculation that she may be pregnant.

In response, Kong Hyo Jin’s agency Management SOOP shared that “rumors of Kong Hyo Jin being pregnant are completely untrue.”

Kong Hyo Jin married singer Kevin Oh in October 2022. After their marriage, Kevin Oh began his mandatory military service in December 2023, and he was discharged in June of last year.

Watch Kong Hyo Jin in “Don’t Dare to Dream” on Viki

Watch Now

Source (1)