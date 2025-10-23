Jung Ryeo Won, Lee Jung Eun, And More Dive Into A Maze Of Truth And Confusion In New Film “The Woman In The White Car”

The upcoming suspense thriller film “The Woman in the White Car” has unveiled new stills featuring its cast!

“The Woman in the White Car” follows Do Kyung (Jung Ryeo Won), who rushes her bloodied sister to the hospital and gives a confusing testimony to police officer Hyun Joo (Lee Jung Eun). As each person remembers the events of that day differently, the film unravels the tangled web of conflicting memories to reveal the truth behind the incident.

Do Kyung, who arrives at the hospital with her bloodied sister and sets the incident in motion, reveals inner turmoil as she stands at the center of the case with fragmented memories. Her shocked expression, as if she has witnessed something horrifying, conveys her confusion and fear as both a witness and a potential suspect.

Meanwhile, Hyun Joo, who investigates the dark truth behind the case, displays a determined gaze that reflects her relentless pursuit of justice.

Along with this, stills of the supporting characters add more depth to the mystery. Eun Seo (Kim Jung Min) is the secretive victim taken to the hospital covered in wounds.

Mi Kyung (Jang Jin Hee) is a caregiver fighting for her younger sibling’s treatment.

Jeong Man (Kang Jung Woo) is an ex-convict trapped in his past and heading toward ruin.

Yong Jae (Lee Hwi Jong) is a young partner investigating the complex case alongside Hyun Joo. These characters, who could either provide clues or deepen the confusion, are expected to intersect and unfold throughout the film.

“The Woman in the White Car” will hit theaters nationwide on October 29.

Until then, watch Jung Ryeo Won in “The Midnight Romance in Hagwon”:

Watch Now

And watch Lee Jung Eun in “A Hundred Memories” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)