Woo Davi Becomes The Perfect Chaebol With An Unexpected Crush In New Drama “Dynamite Kiss”

Upcoming SBS drama “Dynamite Kiss” has unveiled its first look at Woo Davi in character!

“Dynamite Kiss” tells the story of a single woman who disguises herself as a mother to secure a job and a team leader who falls in love with her.

Woo Davi plays Yoo Ha Young, the youngest daughter of a distribution company chairman and the deputy director of an art hall. Yoo Ha Young is known for her expressionless face, steady gaze, and blunt, emotionless tone of voice. However, she sometimes surprises those around her with unfiltered remarks that reveal a quirky charm.

Having grown up without a hint of teenage rebellion, Yoo Ha Young finds herself caught with an unexpected crush, leading her to boldly stray from the perfectly planned path of her life.

In one still, Yoo Ha Young gives off a cool, sophisticated aura as a chaebol heiress and the deputy director of an art hall.

In another image, she wears a heart-fluttering smile, suggesting that the object of her affection lies right where her gaze falls.

The production team remarked, “In the drama, Woo Davi plays a character that sharply contrasts with the typical image of a chaebol often seen in dramas. She displays an unpredictable charm and a surprising innocence that doesn’t calculate when it comes to love. With her positive energy and vibrant performance, Woo Davi brings the character of Yoo Ha Young to life. Viewers will find themselves cheering for her one-sided crush. Please show lots of interest and anticipation.”

“Dynamite Kiss” is set to premiere on November 12 at 9 p.m. KST. Stay tuned!

Until then, watch Woo Davi in “Poong, The Joseon Psychiatrist 2”:

Watch Now

Source (1)