Watch: Park Seo Joon And Won Ji An Preview Heart-Fluttering Chemistry On Set Of New Drama 'Surely Tomorrow'

JTBC’s upcoming drama “Surely Tomorrow” is building anticipation with the release of a behind-the-scenes video!

“Surely Tomorrow” is a romantic comedy about former lovers Lee Gyeong Do (Park Seo Joon) and Seo Ji Woo (Won Ji An), who first fell in love at 20 and rekindled their relationship at 28 before breaking up. Years later, they cross paths again—Gyeong Do as a journalist covering an affair scandal and Ji Woo as the wife of the man at the center of it.

The new making-of video gives viewers a peek at actors Park Seo Joon, Won Ji An, Lee El, Lee Joo Young, Kang Ki Doong, and Jo Min Guk as they discuss the script and flash bright smiles during breaks, showing the warm atmosphere on set.

Notably, Park Seo Joon and Won Ji An make an eye-catching couple throughout the video. Scenes of the two riding a carousel together and waltzing in the middle of a street offer a glimpse of their already palpable romantic chemistry.

The video also features Lee El, along with Lee Joo Young, Kang Ki Doong, and Jo Min Guk, who play members of the chaotic theater club.

Meanwhile, the two leads announce the start of filming with the snap of a slate and the message: “Everyone, the Gyeong Do you’ve been waiting for is coming soon.”

Watch the full video below!

“Surely Tomorrow” is set to premiere in the second half of 2025.

