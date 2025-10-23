Han Hye Jin Dishes On Her Character In New Drama With Kim Hee Sun And Jin Seo Yeon

Han Hye Jin has shared her thoughts on her character in the upcoming drama “Because There Is No Next Life” (literal translation)!

“Because There Is No Next Life” follows the story of three 41-year-old women who are worn out from parenting and work. As they each set out on new challenges, the drama portrays the confusion and anxiety of entering their 40s in a heartfelt yet humorous way. The drama stars Kim Hee Sun, Han Hye Jin, and Jin Seo Yeon.

Han Hye Jin will play Gu Joo Young, the capable planning director of Korea’s premier art center. Although seemingly perfect, she suffers in silence as she tries to have a child with her husband, who lacks a sex drive.

The newly released stills offer a glimpse into Gu Joo Young’s professional and personal lives. The photos show her deeply focused on her work at the art center, while also revealing her disappointment toward her husband at home.

Explaining why she chose to star in the drama, Han Hye Jin shared, “I think the biggest reason was my sympathy and compassion for Joo Young. I also wanted to portray the friendship among the three women in a fun way.”

She continued, “Joo Young may look perfect on the outside, but I see her as a child who hasn’t fully grown up. I was drawn to how she breaks down and matures as she faces the unpredictable realities of life.”

Han Hye Jin also discussed the effort she put into portraying her role. She shared, “Since Joo Young holds a senior position at the art center and has been emotionally drained from trying to conceive for a long time, I lost a bit of weight to reflect that. I also paid close attention to her wardrobe so it would appear both elegant and refined, befitting her position.”

She continued, “When she’s with her two friends, I wanted her to appear mature, yet fun and relaxed. But in front of her husband, I portrayed her most vulnerable, honest side as she hits rock bottom. Because Gu Joo Young is someone who always strives for perfection and rarely shows her true feelings, I tried to adjust my acting according to how her relationships and circumstances change over time.”

The production team commented, “Han Hye Jin is the perfect actress to convincingly portray Gu Joo Young—a successful career woman tormented by the pressure to have a child, caught between logic and emotion. Please look forward to Han Hye Jin’s transformation as she relatably depicts the real-life struggles and concerns that many women face today.”

“Because There Is No Next Life” is slated to premiere on November 10 at 10 p.m. KST.

