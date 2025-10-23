Hwang Minhyun In Talks To Star In 'Study Group' Season 2

Hwang Minhyun may be reprising his role in the hit drama “Study Group”!

On October 23, an industry insider told Sports Chosun, “The popular TVING original series ‘Study Group’ will return with Season 2. After being discharged from the military, Hwang Minhyun will begin filming in the first half of the year.”

In response to the report, Hwang Minhyun’s agency PLEDIS Entertainment briefly stated that he is “in talks” to star in the second season.

Premiered this past January and based on the popular webtoon of the same name, “Study Group” is a high school action-comedy about Youn Ga Min (Hwang Minhyun), a student who dreams of excelling academically but is only gifted in fighting. At a high school notorious for being one of the worst in the world, he forms a study group and dives into the ruthless world of college entrance exams. The drama ranked in the Top 5 for over 140 regions on Viki, proving its global success.

Earlier in May this year, the drama’s production company Studio Dragon had confirmed that “Study Group” was in the early development stages for Season 2.

Are you excited for a new season of “Study Group”? Stay tuned for more updates!

