Lee Min Young’s Unexpected Statement Stuns Ji Hyun Woo At The Police Station In “First Lady”

Ji Hyun Woo and Lee Min Young are set to deliver a shocking twist in “First Lady”!

“First Lady” tells the shocking story of a president-elect who suddenly demands a divorce from his wife 67 days before his inauguration. Eugene stars as Cha Soo Yeon, a kingmaker who is about to become the first lady when her husband Hyun Min Chul (Ji Hyun Woo), who has just been elected president, turns her world upside down by asking for a divorce.

In the upcoming episode, Hyun Min Chul and Shin Hae Rin (Lee Min Young) will face an unexpected encounter at the police station, marking a major turning point in the story. The scene unfolds as president-elect Hyun Min Chul arrives at the police station, surrounded by reporters, when Shin Hae Rin suddenly appears. As reporters bombard Hyun Min Chul with questions, Hae Rin delivers a powerful statement that leaves him in shock and confusion. When the two lock eyes, tension fills the air, sparking curiosity about why they both came to the police station—and what kind of chaos will unfold next.

The production team shared, “Ji Hyun Woo and Lee Min Young will deliver an intense scene where they communicate everything through expressions and eye contact alone, without a single line of dialogue,” adding, “Episode 10 will feature a shocking plot twist that completely overturns everything. Please look forward to Ji Hyun Woo and Lee Min Young’s fateful confrontation.”

The next episode of “First Lady” airs on October 23 at 10:20 p.m. KST.

