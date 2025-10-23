Kang Tae Oh Is A Fashionable Crown Prince In Upcoming Drama “Moon River”

Upcoming Drama “Moon River” has shared new stills featuring Kang Tae Oh!

“Moon River” is a fantasy romance historical drama about a crown prince who has lost his smile and a woman who has lost her memory, whose souls are mysteriously switched, forcing them to walk in each other’s shoes.

Kang Tae Oh plays Crown Prince Yi Kang, who is acting as regent in place of his father who is unable to rule. Yet, despite the heavy responsibility, he indulges in a reckless life of luxury and vanity.

Yi Kang is the most stylish figure in the entire royal family. He even has a personal dressing room inside the royal tailor’s quarters, and he insists that even his royal robes match his personal color palette. With his sharp attitude and flamboyant confidence, Yi Kang lives and breathes style.

The newly released photos depict Yi Kang in a variety of hanboks that reflect his reputation as the most stylish figure in the entire royal family. In the first set of photos, Yi Kang is seen wearing robes in both deep shades of blue and soft, warm hues.

In one image, he effortlessly pulls off a deep green outfit.

Another set of images captures Yi Kang in bold outfits befitting his status as a crown prince. From an exceptionally refined royal robe that radiates elegance to a casual outfit that still conveys his grace and overwhelming charisma as the rightful heir, each look further reinforces Yi Kang’s commanding presence.

“Moon River” is set to premiere on October 31 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Kang Tae Oh in “Doom at Your Service”:

Watch Now

Source (1)