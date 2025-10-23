Golden Disc Awards Announces “Powerhouse 40” Honoring K-Pop’s Most Influential Figures

Music
Oct 23, 2025
by M Lim

The Golden Disc Awards has announced the “Golden Disc Powerhouse 40,” a special list honoring 40 influential figures who have left an indelible mark on the history of Korean popular music.

To celebrate the upcoming 40th anniversary of the awards ceremony in 2026, the Golden Disc Awards unveiled the list on October 23, which spotlights key figures who have played a pivotal role in shaping the Korean music industry over the past four decades. To ensure fairness and credibility, 50 music industry professionals—including producers, composers, lyricists, media and content experts, journalists, and critics—participated as members of the Powerhouse Selection Committee.

Those named in the “Golden Disc Powerhouse 40” include: Kim Gun Mo, Kim Kwang Seok, Kim Min Gi, Kim Wan Sun, Kim Eana, Kim Chang Hwan, Kim Hyun Sik, Kim Hyung Suk, Na Hoon A, TVXQ, Deux, Deulgukhwa, Park Jin Young (JYP), Bang Si Hyuk, BTS, BoA, BLACKPINK, BIGBANG, Seo Taiji, Girls’ Generation, Shin Seung Hun, Shin Joong Hyun, Shin Hae Chul, PSY, IU, Yang Hyun Suk, Yoo Young Jin, Yoo Jae Ha, Yoon Il Sang, Lee Moon Sae, Lee Soo Man, Lee Young Hoon, Lee Hyori, Lim Young Woong, Cho Yong Pil, G-Dragon, Kenzie, Teddy, g.o.d, and H.O.T.

The “Golden Disc Powerhouse 40” serves as both a tribute and a time capsule—honoring the artists and producers who pioneered new genres, created generation-defining music, built the industry’s foundation, and helped spread K-pop across the globe.

Meanwhile, the 40th Golden Disc Awards will take place on January 10, 2026, at the Taipei Dome in Taiwan.

Source (1)

