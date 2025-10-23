Critically-Acclaimed Film 'Manok' To Feature At 29th Toronto Reel Asian International Film Festival

The Toronto Reel Asian International Film Festival has returned for its 29th edition!

The annual film festival is a unique showcase of contemporary Asian cinema from all over the world, and this year’s festival runs from November 5 through 15 in Toronto, Canada.

A diverse range of films will be showcased at the festival, offering a strong selection of productions to excite all film-lovers.

Making its Canadian premiere at the festival is the LGBTQ+ film “Manok” by Lee Yu Jin. In the film, Manok (Yang Mal Bok) is the feisty owner of a venerable lesbian bar in Seoul and is preparing for the annual Pride celebrations. When her bar is left on the fringes, she closes the bar and moves back to her rural hometown with a fresh start on her mind.

The screening for “Manok” will be held on November 8 at 3:30 p.m. with Director Lee Yu Jin in attendance.

Find out more information on the festival here!