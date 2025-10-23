Watch: BAE173 Celebrate Their Bond And “Turned Up” The Love In Feel-Good New MV

BAE173’s music video for their new title track is out!

On October 23 at 6 p.m. KST, BAE173 unveiled the music video for “Turned Up,” the title track from their first full-length album “NEW CHAPTER: DESEAR.”

The album, which was pre-released in digital format on October 14, carries the message, “Reunited again, we’ll shine even brighter together.” The title track “Turned Up” expresses the members’ longing and deep affection for each other and their fans during the time they were apart.

Members Youngseo and Bit personally participated in writing the lyrics.

