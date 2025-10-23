Lee Sun Bin And Hong Seung Hee Engage In A Dangerous Rooftop Standoff In “To The Moon”

A tense rooftop confrontation is about to unfold between Lee Sun Bin and Hong Seung Hee in “To the Moon.”

Based on the novel of the same name, “To the Moon” tells the story of three women from humble backgrounds who, struggling to live on their salaries alone, turn to cryptocurrency investing.

Spoilers

Up to now, Jung Da Hae (Lee Sun Bin) has been tormented by malicious rumors spreading on Marron Confectionery’s internal message board by a user with the ID “Hoppang one bite.” This anonymous user leaked photos of Da Hae dating Ham Ji Woo (Kim Young Dae), jeopardizing their secret relationship, and even spread false rumors that Kang Eun Sang (Ra Mi Ran) made 1 billion won (approximately $695,000) from cryptocurrency—causing a rift in her friendship with Jung Da Hae and Kim Ji Song (Jo Aram).

In the upcoming episode, the true identity of “Hoppang one bite” will finally be revealed. The preview shows Jung Da Hee (Hong Seung Hee) confessing that she is “Hoppang one bite,” leaving viewers wondering whether her confession is genuine or another ploy to stir up more trouble.

Ahead of the broadcast, newly released stills show Da Hae and Da Hee in a tense rooftop standoff. Da Hae glares at Da Hee with a hardened expression, while Da Hee, precariously perched on the railing, smiles faintly. The palpable tension between them suggests an unpredictable and dangerous situation—raising questions about what drove them to this point.

While Da Hae is a non-regular employee often dismissed as an outsider, Da Hee is a full-time hire admired by colleagues as the “Princess of Marron.” Seemingly perfect, what made her target Da Hae? Is she really the one behind “Hoppang one bite”?

“To the Moon” will not air on October 24 due to coverage of professional baseball playoffs. Episode 11 will air on October 25 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Lee Sun Bin in her drama “Boyhood”:

Watch Now

Source (1)