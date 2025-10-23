Winners Of 2025 Korea Popular Culture And Arts Awards
The Korean Popular Culture and Arts Awards have announced the list of winners for this year’s award ceremony!
The Korean Popular Culture and Arts Awards are government prizes that recognize the work of artists in various fields who have contributed to the development of popular culture. This year’s awards ceremony was held on October 23 at the Haeoreum Grand Theater.
The ceremony was hosted by actor Kim Min Kyu and announcer Park Sun Young.
The highest honor of the day, the Eungwan Order of Cultural Merit, was awarded to actress Kim Hae Sook, while G-Dragon made history by becoming the youngest recipient ever of the Okgwan Order of Cultural Merit.
See the list of winners below!
Eungwan Order of Cultural Merit
Actress Kim Hae Sook
Bogwan Order of Cultural Merit
Actors Lee Byung Hun, Jung Dong Hwan
Okgwan Order of Cultural Merit
Singer G-Dragon, voice actor Bae Han Sung, and the late comedian Jeon Yoo Sung
Presidential Commendation
Actors Kim Mi Kyung, Lee Min Ho, Lee Jung Eun, singers TVXQ, SEVENTEEN, BLACKPINK’s Rosé, and voice actor Kim Eun Young
Prime Minister’s Commendation
Actors Kim Tae Ri, Kim Ji Won, Park Bo Young, Park Hae Joon, Ju Ji Hoon, groups ATEEZ, TWICE, and guitarist Choi Hee Sun
Minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism’s Commendation
Actors Go Yoon Jung, Byeon Woo Seok, Ji Chang Wook, Choo Young Woo, groups RIIZE, i-dle, LE SSERAFIM, ZEROBASEONE, comedian Lee Soo Ji, and dance crew BEBE
Congratulations to all the winners!
