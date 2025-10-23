Winners Of 2025 Korea Popular Culture And Arts Awards

The Korean Popular Culture and Arts Awards have announced the list of winners for this year’s award ceremony!

The Korean Popular Culture and Arts Awards are government prizes that recognize the work of artists in various fields who have contributed to the development of popular culture. This year’s awards ceremony was held on October 23 at the Haeoreum Grand Theater.

The ceremony was hosted by actor Kim Min Kyu and announcer Park Sun Young.

The highest honor of the day, the Eungwan Order of Cultural Merit, was awarded to actress Kim Hae Sook, while G-Dragon made history by becoming the youngest recipient ever of the Okgwan Order of Cultural Merit.

See the list of winners below!

Eungwan Order of Cultural Merit

Actress Kim Hae Sook

Bogwan Order of Cultural Merit

Actors Lee Byung Hun, Jung Dong Hwan

Okgwan Order of Cultural Merit

Singer G-Dragon, voice actor Bae Han Sung, and the late comedian Jeon Yoo Sung

Presidential Commendation

Actors Kim Mi Kyung, Lee Min Ho, Lee Jung Eun, singers TVXQ, SEVENTEEN, BLACKPINK’s Rosé, and voice actor Kim Eun Young

Prime Minister’s Commendation

Actors Kim Tae Ri, Kim Ji Won, Park Bo Young, Park Hae Joon, Ju Ji Hoon, groups ATEEZ, TWICE, and guitarist Choi Hee Sun

Minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism’s Commendation

Actors Go Yoon Jung, Byeon Woo Seok, Ji Chang Wook, Choo Young Woo, groups RIIZE, i-dle, LE SSERAFIM, ZEROBASEONE, comedian Lee Soo Ji, and dance crew BEBE

Congratulations to all the winners!

Watch Kim Hae Sook in “Who Is She!” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And watch SEVENTEEN in “NANA TOUR with SEVENTEEN”:

Watch Now

Source (1) (2)