4 Critical Moments For Jeon Yeo Been In Episodes 7-8 Of 'Ms. Incognito'

It’s another week and another wild ride for Bu Se Mi (Jeon Yeo Been) in the once peaceful village of Muchang. If you’ve been keeping up with this K-drama, then you are probably used to every bit of unpredictability, thrill, and anxiety that comes with it. The lethal game our heroine is in is evolving in unprecedented ways and is making every episode a box full of surprises, some of them not so pleasant for either her or her enemies. Although it’s still uncertain how everything will unfold, there was some substantial progress in these couple of episodes that could turn the tide in any direction. Here are some crucial moments that highlighted this week in “Ms. Incognito”!

Warning: spoilers from episodes 7-8 ahead!

1. Dealing with her mother’s sudden return

If there was a ranking of the worst mothers in K-dramaland, then Kim Yeong Ran’s (Jeon Yeo Been) mother would most definitely be at the top. Rather than being her mother, Kim So Yeong (So Hee Jung) has been a liability for Yeong Ran her whole life. But her sudden arrival at Muchang is not only messing up Yeong Ran’s cover as Bu Se Mi, but it is also putting her life in danger. Instigated by Ga Sun Young (Jang Yoon Joo), So Yeong’s calculating and selfish personality is flaring up more than ever, putting Yeong Ran in a difficult position with the villagers. Whether she likes it or not, she is still unable to cut ties forever with her mother, making it a weakness for her.

Although it is puzzling and, to some degree, frustrating, watching Yeong Ran bending in her mother’s presence, it speaks volumes about her true nature and character. Despite her having entered a game that requires being a highly shrewd person in order to play, she is far from that. On the contrary, Yeong Ran is very straightforward, vulnerable, and sensible. Nonetheless, that doesn’t make her naive or a fool, and when the time comes, she is more than willing to get rid of her mother, at least for a while, until she deals with more pressing issues.

2. Getting closer to Jeon Dong Min

What started as an awkward acquaintance, a lot of suspicion, and many questions, has transformed into a safe and strong alliance. The union between Jeon Dong Min (Jin Young) and Bu Se Mi is far from your typical romance. Their friendship seems to rely on more than Dong Min’s desire to please his young son, and although you can’t help but suspect he has his own hidden motives to help her, I am living for every second of it.

When he said he would protect her, he really meant it. He goes as far as to follow her in her morning runs, unsuccessfully trying to be nonchalant about it. Their moments together turn out to be unintentionally comical at times, perfectly in sync when it comes to action scenes, and very emotionally charged whenever she opens up about her struggles.

Furthermore, against her wishes, Young Ran has already fallen completely for Dong Min’s little son. His bright and lovable presence has opened up her heart even when she didn’t want to. And the moment he disappears, apparently following his estranged mother, she doesn’t hesitate to risk her life to save him. Inadvertently, Yeong Ran has already found a small family for herself, the greenhouse that she always needed, where she can grow safely. And they must be protected at all costs.

3. Lee Don antagonizing Ga Sun Woo against Ga Sun Young

The one who is working extra hours to ensure Bu Se Mi can succeed in her revenge plan is Lee Don (Seo Hyun Woo). Taking advantage of Ga Sun Woo’s (Lee Chang Min) erratic behavior, he tricks Ga Sun Woo into believing that Ga Sun Young is actually plotting to get rid of him by admitting him into a mental institution. The most surprising thing is that he falls for this scheme because his late mother did the exact same thing with his father. As the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree, Ga Sun Young is perfectly able to use extreme methods to ensure she will get what she wants.

Even if it isn’t against her brother, she goes as far as to threaten the executive’s family members and forces them to pledge their loyalty to her. Even when she has already proven how ruthless she can be, every time she appears on screen, it is inevitable that a chill will run through your spine. But the most important outcome in this battle is that Lee Don is closer than ever to getting the evidence that will prove Sun Young is the true murderer of the Chairman’s daughter. All of Lee Don’s moves and countermoves seem to be leading up to this point; however, it is just too soon to assume that he will succeed. Most likely, there will be another plot twist that will blow our minds in the near future.

4. Avoiding Ga Sun Young’s murder attempt

There are times in this show when you wonder if everything is going perfectly according to plan or if they are going most definitely wrong. Not only is Ga Sun Young already aware of Bu Se Mi’s current location, but she also sends Gil Ho Se (cameo made by Yang Kyung Won), a professional mercenary, to annihilate her. Trying to hide as a harmless kindergarten chauffeur, he quickly catches both Baek Hye Ji’s (Joo Hyun Young) and Se Mi’s attention, and it really doesn’t take that long before he attacks.

From that point, things happen far too quickly. Se Mi and Ho Se get into a fight that doesn’t end well for her, but before he can finish the job, Hye Ji arrives to the rescue, proving her true loyalty. Sadly, she gets severely injured in the process, leaving her friend at the mercy of the villain in an illegal cliffhanger. On the bright side, as frustrating as it might be with how things are going, since this is still far from over, we will have to eagerly wait and see how Bu Se Mi will overcome this deathly trap in the next episodes of “Ms. Incognito”!

