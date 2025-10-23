'First Lady' Heads Into Final Week On Ratings Rise

Viewership ratings for MBN’s “First Lady” rose slightly ahead of the final week of its run!

On October 23, the drama enjoyed a modest increase in viewership as it geared up for its final two episodes. According to Nielsen Korea, the latest episode of “First Lady” scored an average nationwide rating of 1.7 percent.

“First Lady” tells the shocking story of a president-elect who suddenly demands a divorce from his wife 67 days before his inauguration. Eugene stars as Cha Soo Yeon, a kingmaker who is about to become the first lady when her husband Hyun Min Chul (Ji Hyun Woo), who has just been elected president, turns her world upside down by asking for a divorce.

