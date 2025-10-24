2PM's Lee Junho Faces Off Against Kim Sang Ho And Moo Jin Sung In 'Typhoon Family'

Get ready for an all-out war between 2PM’s Lee Junho and Kim Sang Ho in “Typhoon Family”!

“Typhoon Family” is a new tvN drama starring Lee Junho as Kang Tae Poong, a carefree party boy whose world is turned upside down when he suddenly becomes the head of a struggling trading company during the IMF crisis of 1997.

Spoilers

Previously on “Typhoon Family,” Pyo Bak Ho (Kim Sang Ho) personally showed Kang Tae Poong the cruel reality of the business world by tricking him into a deceptive deal. When Kang Tae Poong was desperate for a place to store his fabric, Pyo Bak Ho offered to let him use his warehouse on credit with a seemingly benevolent smile. However, the offer was a trap: hidden in their contract was a clause stating that after 72 hours, all of Kang Tae Poong’s fabric would be seized and destroyed.

Even in the face of this unexpected crisis, Kang Tae Poong refused to give up—and he cleverly came up with a scheme to get Pyo Bak Ho to buy the remaining 10 percent of the fabric at triple the price.

However, this satisfying counterattack and victory meant that Pyo Bak Ho would begin to keep a close eye on Kang Tae Poong. The drama also previously hinted at a mysterious conflict between Pyo Bak Ho and Kang Tae Poong’s father (Sung Dong Il), whom Pyo Bak Ho visited before his death in order to cryptically ask, “Where is it?” As Pyo Bak Ho’s interest in Typhoon Trading appears to go beyond mere competition, it remains to be seen how he will clash with Kang Tae Poong over the company.

Additionally, Pyo Bak Ho’s son Pyo Hyun Joon (Moo Jin Sung) will amp up the pressure on Kang Tae Poong in another way. Pyo Hyun Joon has always been jealous of Kang Tae Poong, starting back from his days as a popular party boy, when Pyo Hyun Joon prevented Kang Tae Poong from being by his father’s side during his final moments. When Kang Tae Poong, whom Pyo Hyun Joon had believed to be gone for good, returns as the CEO of Typhoon Trading, Pyo Hyun Joon’s one-sided rivalry only grows fiercer.

As a full-scale “business war” unfolds between Kang Tae Poong and the father-son duo, it remains to be seen whether the inexperienced CEO will be able to secure victory and emerge a “true boss.”

The next episode of “Typhoon Family” will air on October 25 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Lee Junho in his hit drama “The Red Sleeve” below:

Watch Now

And watch Kim Sang Ho in “Second Shot at Love” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)