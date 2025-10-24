Choi Woo Shik And Jung So Min Embrace As Seo Bum June Watches In 'Would You Marry Me'

Is this the start of a tense love triangle on SBS’s “Would You Marry Me”?

SBS’s “Would You Marry Me” is a new romantic comedy about a man and a woman who enter a high-stakes, 90-day fake marriage in order to win a luxurious newlywed home. Choi Woo Shik stars as Kim Woo Joo, the heir to South Korea’s oldest bakery, while Jung So Min plays Yoo Mary, a small business owner who needs his cooperation in order to claim the prize she won in a newlywed home lottery.

Spoilers

On the previous episode of “Would You Marry Me,” it was revealed that Yoo Mary was actually the young girl whom Kim Woo Joo remembered as his first love. It was also revealed—to viewers’ shock and delight—that Woo Joo had actively participated in the fake marriage scheme after realizing who Yoo Mary was.

The episode ended with the other Kim Woo Joo (Seo Bum June)—Mary’s ex-fiancé—calling her after returning to Korea, hinting at turbulence ahead.

In newly released stills from the drama’s next episode, Woo Joo and Mary embrace each other tightly on the balcony of their “newlywed home.” The nervous expressions on their faces, which seem to suggest that both are aware of their own hearts racing, only heightens the romantic tension.

However, the arrival of Mary’s ex-fiancé Woo Joo casts a shadow on this romantic moment. After showing up at Mary’s new home, Woo Joo stares up at the embracing couple on the balcony in disbelief, creating an entirely different kind of tension.

The “Would You Marry Me” production team teased, “With the revelation that these fake, business-only newlyweds are actually one another’s first love, the romance between Woo Joo and Mary will begin in earnest.”

They added, “With the arrival of ex-fiancé Woo Joo, there will be a whirlwind of emotions, so please look forward to it.”

To find out what happens when ex-fiancé Woo Joo enters the picture, catch the next episode of “Would You Marry Me” on October 24 at 9:50 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Jung So Min in “Love Reset” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

And watch Seo Bum June in “The First Night with the Duke” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)