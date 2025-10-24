BABYMONSTER's 'WE GO UP' Becomes Their 8th MV To Hit 100 Million Views + Fastest K-Pop MV To Reach Milestone In 2025

BABYMONSTER has reached a new YouTube milestone!

On October 24 at around 9:16 a.m. KST, BABYMONSTER’s music video for “WE GO UP” surpassed 100 million views on YouTube, making it approximately 13 days and 20 hours since the music video’s release on October 10 at 1 p.m. KST. This also marks the fastest K-pop music video released in 2025 to surpass 100 million views.

“WE GO UP” is BABYMONSTER’s eight official music video to surpass 100 million views on YouTube following “BATTER UP,” “Stuck In The Middle,” “SHEESH,” “FOREVER, “DRIP,” “CLIK CLAK,” and “HOT SAUCE.”

Congratulations to BABYMONSTER!

