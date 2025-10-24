Lee Jung Jae And Lim Ji Yeon's Interview Goes Terribly Wrong In 'Nice To Not Meet You'

tvN’s upcoming drama “Nice to Not Meet You” has shared a sneak peek of Lee Jung Jae and Lim Ji Yeon’s disastrous interview!

“Nice to Not Meet You” is a romantic comedy about the love-hate relationship between Im Hyun Joon (Lee Jung Jae), an A-list actor who has lost sight of his original goals, and Wi Jung Shin (Lim Ji Yeon), an award-winning political journalist who gets demoted to the entertainment desk.

Newly released stills from the upcoming drama offer a glimpse of the antagonistic relationship between Im Hyun Joon and Wi Jung Shin, who get off on the wrong foot during a catastrophic interview. When Wi Jung Shin is assigned an exclusive interview with Im Hyun Joon, things don’t go as planned, and their dynamic winds up colored by misunderstandings and mishaps.

During the interview, a wide-eyed and visibly upset Im Hyun Joon angrily shakes a finger at Wi Jung Shin, who responds with an expression of disbelief.

The “Nice to Not Meet You” production team teased, “Please keep an eye on the changes these two nemeses, who couldn’t be more different, will bring to one another’s everyday lives.”

They added, “The entertaining bickering between Lee Jung Jae and Lim Ji Yeon, who have transformed into a top star and entertainment reporter, will be another highlight of the drama.”

“Nice to Not Meet You” will premiere on November 3 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

