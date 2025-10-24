Kim Young Dae Proposes To A Conflicted Lee Sun Bin In 'To The Moon'

Kim Young Dae will pop the question on the next episode of “To the Moon”!

Based on the novel of the same name, MBC’s “To the Moon” tells the story of three women from humble backgrounds who, struggling to live on their salaries alone, turn to cryptocurrency investing.

At the end of the previous episode of “To the Moon,” Ham Ji Woo (Kim Young Dae) declared that he planned to quit his job and pursue his longtime dream of a music career. In order to devote himself fully to music, Ham Ji Woo is even willing to pass up a 600 million won (approximately $418,000) bonus and leave the country for England.

Although Da Hae understands his decision to chase his dreams, she finds it hard to support his impractical choice, as she is unable to escape the harsh realities of life. Her feelings will grow even more complicated when Ham Ji Woo unexpectedly proposes to her.

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming episode, Ham Ji Woo gets down on one knee and presents Jung Da Hae (Lee Sun Bin) with a red rose and a ring against a picturesque backdrop of yellow flowers. However, Jung Da Hae doesn’t look all that thrilled by his romantic proposal. Instead, she wears a conflicted expression as she stares down at Ham Ji Woo in surprise.

“To the Moon” will take the night off on October 24 due to baseball coverage, and it will resume airing as usual on October 25 at 9:50 p.m. KST. The final episode of the drama will air on October 31 at 9:40 p.m. KST, 10 minutes earlier than usual.

