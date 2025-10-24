Watch: Park Seo Joon, Won Ji An, And More Impress At Script Reading For New Drama 'Surely Tomorrow'

JTBC’s upcoming drama “Surely Tomorrow” has heightened viewers’ anticipation by releasing a video of its first script reading!

“Surely Tomorrow” is a romantic comedy about former lovers Lee Gyeong Do (Park Seo Joon) and Seo Ji Woo (Won Ji An), who first fell in love at 20 and rekindled their relationship at 28 before breaking up. Years later, they cross paths again—Gyeong Do as a journalist covering an affair scandal and Ji Woo as the wife of the man at the center of it.

At the script reading, the leading players who are set to bring “Surely Tomorrow” to life including Park Seo Joon, Won Ji An, Lee El, Lee Joo Young, Kang Ki Doong, and Jo Min Guk were in attendance. After exchanging warm greetings, the actors dove straight into the read, slipping into their roles and creating palpable immersion.

First up, Park Seo Joon anchored the story as Lee Gyeong Do, the deputy editor of Dongun Ilbo’s entertainment desk, an ostensibly ordinary man who harbors a deep, steadfast devotion.

Won Ji An’s lovable energy doubled the charm of Seo Ji Woo’s sprightly, unpredictable character. While the two actors whispered sweet nothings like any ordinary couple, they also captured the delicate, complex feelings of characters who reunite by an unexpected twist after a breakup.

Lee El, who plays Seo Ji Yeon, conveyed the charisma of Jarim Apparel’s CEO with a calm, intelligent voice, while showing the warm face of an affectionate older sister in front of her younger sibling Seo Ji Woo.

Additionally, Lee Joo Young, Kang Ki Doong, and Jo Min Guk—who come together as members of a theater club—kept up a nonstop relay of lines with Park Seo Joon and Won Ji An, energizing the room.

Watch the full clip from the script reading below!

“Surely Tomorrow” is set to premiere in the second half of 2025.

Until then, watch Park Seo Joon in “What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim”:

Watch Now

And watch Won Ji An in “If You Wish Upon Me”:

Watch Now

Source (1)