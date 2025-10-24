Jang Ki Yong, Ahn Eun Jin, Kim Mu Jun, And Woo Davi Are Entangled By A 'Dynamite Kiss' In New Drama

SBS’s upcoming drama “Dynamite Kiss” has unveiled new character posters introducing its four leads!

“Dynamite Kiss” is a romantic comedy about a single woman who disguises herself as a married mother in order to get a job and a team leader who falls in love with her.

Jang Ki Yong will star as Gong Ji Hyuk, who is shocked to learn that the mystery woman that he fell for and kissed is actually married with a kid. In his poster, he asks, “Why did you tell me that you didn’t have a boyfriend?”

Ahn Eun Jin will star as Go Da Rim, the mystery woman who enchanted—and “deceived”—Gong Ji Hyuk.

Unable to confess that she only pretended to be married to get hired, the flustered Go Da Rim responds to his question by saying, “I don’t have a boyfriend. It’s just that I have a husband.”

Kim Mu Jun will play the role of Go Da Rim’s longtime friend Kim Sun Woo. He winds up entangled with chaebol heiress Yoo Ha Young (Woo Davi), whom he pushes away by saying, “We’re from different worlds.”

Unfazed, Yoo Ha Young cheerfully replies, “I’ll go to your world!”

“Dynamite Kiss” will premiere on November 12 at 9 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Jang Ki Yong in “Now, We Are Breaking Up” on Viki below:

Watch Now

Or watch Ahn Eun Jin and Kim Mu Jin in “My Dearest” below!

Watch Now

Source (1)