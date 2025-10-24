Seolhyun And Jung So Min Part Ways With IEUM HASHTAG

Seolhyun and Jung So Min will be parting ways with their agency IEUM HASHTAG.

On October 24, IEUM HASHTAG shared an official statement on their official social media, announcing the end of the two actresses’ exclusive contracts. The statements shared:

Hello, This is IEUM HASHTAG. The exclusive contracts of actress Kim Seolhyun and actress Jung So Min, who have been with us for a long time, have come to an end. We hope their future days are filled with even more growth and happiness. Please continue to support and love the two actresses as they continue to shine in their respective place. Thank you.

Seolhyun debuted as a member of AOA in 2012, and after starting her acting career through “Seo Yeong, My Daughter,” she has starred in hit projects including “Awaken,” “The Killer’s Shopping List,” “Summer Strike,” “Light Shop,” “and more. She is also slated to star in the upcoming drama “Show Business” (working title).

Earlier on October 14, it was reported that Seolhyun is in discussions to sign an exclusive contract with THE PRESENT COMPANY, the agency home to Ahn Hyo Seop and Shin Sae Kyeong.

Jung So Min debuted in 2010 and she has since then starred in numerous projects including “Because This is My First Life,” “Hundred Million Stars From the Sky,” “Monthly Magazine Home,” “Alchemy of Souls,” “Love Next Door,” and more. She is currently captivating audiences in “Would You Marry Me?”

Wishing Seolhyun and Jung So Min all the best in their future steps!

