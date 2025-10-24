'The King Of Mask Singer' To Go On Hiatus And Return With Reformatted Season 2

For the first time in 10 years, MBC’s “The King of Mask Singer” is going off the air.

On October 24, MBC announced that its beloved variety show “The King of Mask Singer” would be taking a hiatus before returning in the second half of 2026 with a reformatted second season. According to the network, the revamped second season of the program will feature a new competition format.

The network stated, “MBC’s long-running flagship program ‘The King of Mask Singer,’ which celebrated its 10th anniversary this year and is the face of our Sunday evening programming, will return with a new season in the second half of next year after undergoing a brief reformatting period.”

“By transitioning into a multi-season show, ‘The King of Mask Singer’ will return with an even more engaging competition format and high-quality performances from a wide variety of contestants,” said MBC. “As we are taking a hiatus in order to return with a show that is better than ever, please look forward to our return in 2026.”

“The King of Mask Singer” will continue recording through December of this year, after which it will begin its hiatus.

