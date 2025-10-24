Watch: Jeon So Nee Sees Her Best Friend Lee Yoo Mi's Wounds In 'As You Stood By' Teaser

Netflix’s upcoming drama “As You Stood By” has dropped a new teaser!

Adapted from Hideo Okuda’s critically acclaimed novel “Naomi and Kanako,” “As You Stood By” follows two women trapped in an unbearable reality where death seems like the only escape—leading them to make the desperate decision to kill.

At the center of the newly released poster, Jo Eun Su (Jeon So Nee) wears a startled facial expression, and Jo Hee Su (Lee Yoo Mi) is marked by wounds, sparking curiosity about what they have endured in their hellish reality and what they will do to escape it.

Hee Su’s husband Noh Jin Pyo (Jang Seung Jo), with a razor-sharp look, and Jin So Baek (Lee Moo Saeng), who exudes a weighty air with a meaningful gaze, raise questions about how they will drive the story forward and about their respective parts in it.

The teaser released along with the poster opens with scenes of seemingly peaceful daily life. Jo Eun Su diligently works on the VIP client team at a department store’s luxury goods hall, while Jo Hee Su prepares juice for her husband Noh Jin Pyo, who tenderly gives her a necklace.

But the mood flips with Jin So Baek’s sharp question to Eun Su—“Are you just going to put up with it and live?”—revealing that, though everything looks fine on the surface, a hellish reality lies behind Eun Su and Hee Su’s lives. Living with past trauma, Eun Su is shocked to see her best friend Hee Su covered in wounds, and she proposes to Hee Su that they kill Hee Su’s husband Noh Jin Pyo.

Watch the full teaser below:

“As You Stood By” is set to premiere on November 7.

In the meantime, watch Jeon So Nee and Jang Seung Jo in “Encounter”:

Watch Now

And watch Lee Yoo Mi in “365: Repeat the Year”:

Watch Now

Source (1)