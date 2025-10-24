'To The Moon' To Not Air Today + 'Moon River' Premiere Postponed

Broadcasting changes are coming to MBC’s drama lineup!

According to MBC’s broadcast schedule, the station’s Friday-Saturday drama “To the Moon” will not air tonight due to the broadcast of a KBO (Korea Baseball Organization) postseason match. Episode 11 will air one day later on October 25 instead, while the final episode will air next week on October 31 at 9:40 p.m. KST.

Furthermore, Kang Tae Oh and Kim Se Jeong’s new Friday-Saturday drama “Moon River” will be postponed one week, premiering on November 7.

“Moon River” is a fantasy romance historical drama about Crown Prince Yi Kang (Kang Tae Oh), a man who has lost his smile, and merchant Park Dal Yi (Kim Se Jeong), a woman who has lost her memory. When their souls are mysteriously switched, the two are forced to live each other’s lives.

Are you excited for the premiere of “Moon River”?

Watch a teaser for “Moon River” below:

Watch Now

Source (1) (2)