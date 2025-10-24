Lee Young Ae And Kim Young Kwang Prepare To Surrender As Shocking Twist Looms In “Walking On Thin Ice”

Lee Young Ae and Kim Young Kwang are thrown off course by an unexpected counterattack from Park Yong Woo!

KBS 2TV’s “Walking on Thin Ice” is an emotional crime thriller about the dangerous partnership between Kang Eun Soo (Lee Young Ae), an ordinary housewife determined to protect her family, and Lee Kyung (Kim Young Kwang), a teacher who secretly leads a double life.

Previously, Eun Soo was devastated to learn that her daughter Park Soo Ah (Kim Si Ah) had unknowingly worked as a courier for the drugs she sold. Exploiting this, Jang Tae Goo (Park Yong Woo) used Soo Ah to corner Eun Soo once again, leading her to finally accept Lee Kyung’s proposal to eliminate Tae Goo. However, Tae Goo saw through their plan and turned his gun on Lee Kyung. Just as Eun Soo was fleeing the scene, she turned her car around and rammed into Tae Goo to save Lee Kyung. With only two episodes left, viewers are left wondering what fate awaits the two after Eun Soo’s deliberate crash.

Newly released stills capture the tense moments as Eun Soo and Lee Kyung fall into Tae Goo’s trap. Eun Soo looks on in anguish as she checks on the injured Lee Kyung, who lies covered in blood after being shot by Tae Goo.

With nowhere left to run, Eun Soo suggests to Lee Kyung that they turn themselves in. Having endured a decade in pursuit of revenge against Kang Hwi Rim (Do Sang Woo) and his family, Lee Kyung faces a painful inner conflict over Eun Soo’s final plea. As Eun Soo makes the decision to surrender, curiosity grows over what drives her to do so—and how Tae Goo, now completely out of control, will meet his end.

Another set of stills shows Eun Soo and her daughter Soo Ah walking to school for what may be their last day together. Overcome with despair at the tragedy she set in motion, Eun Soo decides to send Soo Ah and her husband Do Jin abroad for their safety. But on her way to class, Soo Ah witnesses something shocking—and Eun Soo’s expression soon turns pale as she, too, faces an unforeseen turn of events.

As Eun Soo and Lee Kyung fight to break free from the cycle of tragedy, their final partnership reaches its climax. But even as they prepare to turn themselves in, an unexpected twist awaits. Will their desperate alliance find redemption—or end in ruin?

The next episode of “Walking on Thin Ice” will air on October 25 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

