Shin Seul Ki Tries To Get Choi Woo Shik's Attention In 'Would You Marry Me'

“Would You Marry Me” has unveiled new stills ahead of tonight’s episode!

SBS’s “Would You Marry Me” is a romantic comedy about a man and a woman who enter a high-stakes, 90-day fake marriage in order to win a luxurious newlywed home. Choi Woo Shik stars as Kim Woo Joo, the heir to South Korea’s oldest bakery, while Jung So Min plays Yoo Mary, a small business owner who needs his cooperation in order to claim the prize she won in a newlywed home lottery.

In episode 4, it was revealed that Kim Woo Joo’s first love—the “keyring girl”—is Yoo Mary. Upon learning this, Woo Joo threw himself even deeper into their sham marriage and actively helped Mary, making viewers’ hearts flutter.



Amid this situation, the newly released stills capture Woo Joo seemingly on a date not with Mary but with Yoon Jin Kyung (Shin Seul Ki), drawing viewers’ attention. Jin Kyung has been close to Woo Joo like a sister since childhood and is currently nursing a one-sided crush on him. Earlier, she told Woo Joo’s grandmother Go Pil Nyeon (Jung Ae Ri), “With your blessing, I’m going to make a move on Woo Joo,” hinting at a potential obstacle that may get in between Woo Joo and Mary.

In the image below, Woo Joo is deep in thought. The lingering smile on his face exudes a gentle charm.

Jin Kyung—who used to make the rounds of the ward in a doctor’s coat with her hair tightly tied back—appears before him in a glamorous dress.

Their diverging gazes seem to show the stark gap in their emotional temperature. Woo Joo, with his trademark nonchalant facial expression, looks down at the food, while Jin Kyung, eyes brimming with heart-fluttering anticipation, looks only at him.

The next episode of “Would You Marry Me” will air on October 24 at 9:50 p.m. KST. Stay tuned!

