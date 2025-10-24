Watch: ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo Announces New Solo Album “ELSE”

Get ready for ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo’s new solo album!

On October 24 at 3:30 p.m. KST, Cha Eun Woo shared a coming soon teaser video on his social media, officially announcing the release of his second solo mini album “ELSE.”

Currently serving in the military band after enlisting last July, the album was recorded before his enlistment and marks his first one in about one year and nine months since his first mini album “ENTITY” released in February last year.

“ELSE” is set to be released on November 21 at 1 p.m. KST.

