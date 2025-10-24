“The Show” To Reportedly Conclude In November + SBS funE Clarifies

Music program “The Show” has addressed reports about its possible cancellation.

On October 24, Star News reported that the SBS funE music program “The Show” will air its final episode on November 11, marking the end of its 14-year run.

In response to the report, a representative from SBS funE stated, “It’s true that the November 11 broadcast will mark the end of this year’s season, as ‘The Show’ has always been run on an annual seasonal system. However, whether the program will officially come to an end has not yet been decided. We’re currently in the process of confirming.”

“The Show” is a music show that airs every Tuesday on SBS funE, a cable channel under the SBS network, and has operated on a seasonal basis with breaks between each season. The program first premiered in April 2011, and the current season has been airing since March 4.

The show is currently hosted by NCT and WayV’s Xiaojun, CRAVITY’s Hyeongjun, and izna’s Jeong Saebi.

