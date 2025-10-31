4 K-Dramas To Watch If You Are Missing 'My Youth'

“My Youth” had viewers invested in the bittersweet journey of Song Joong Ki‘s Sunwoo Hae as his character navigates heartbreak, estrangement, but embraces love and healing with resilience. The finale gave us closure as both Sunwoo Hae and Je Yeon (Chun Woo Hee) find their beginning. But it also left behind a lingering ache, the kind that comes when you’ve lived with characters who feel achingly real. The story’s meditative pace, emotional honesty, and reflections on love, loss, and second chances have left fans wondering—what now?

If you’re still missing the tender melancholy of “My Youth” and its deeply human storytelling, here are four K-dramas that echo its spirit, stories that explore love, regret, and redemption in their own unforgettable ways.

“The Innocent Man”

Did your heart twist for the self-sacrificing Sunwoo Hae in “My Youth”? As a young man forced to live for others, his dreams and hopes were always on the back burner. The actor also gives a chilling and heartbreaking performance in “The Innocent Man.” He plays Kang Ma Ru, a bright medical student whose life takes a dark turn after he takes the fall for a crime committed by the woman he loves. The promising student ostracized by society becomes a gigolo-turned-bartender. Hardened by betrayal, the need for revenge and the wrongs done to him burn deep inside. But things change after he meets Eun Gi (Moon Chae Won) a brusque heiress, whom he tries using as a pawn in his game, only to find himself torn between anger and the remnants of his old self.

Ma Ru and Eun Gi’s relationship unfolds like a wound being reopened, painful yet necessary. The drama examines how love can both destroy and redeem, and how sometimes healing means forgiving yourself for what you became. Watch it for Song Joong Ki’s performance as he puts the good into playing bad, and you shall clap aloud when he gets his revenge.

Start watching “The Innocent Man”:

Watch Now

“The Atypical Family”

If “My Youth” made you fall in love with Chun Woo Hee’s understated emotional depth, “The Atypical Family” is a must-watch. She plays Do Da Hae, a mysterious woman who enters the Bok family home. The Bok’s are a super-powered family who have lost their powers due to modern malaise. Da Hae’s target is Gwi Joo (Jang Ki Yong), an alcoholic widower and single father, who is oblivious to the world around him and even his young daughter. But, as Da Hae and Gwi Joo come close, presence begins to awaken the family’s lost spark, both literally and emotionally.

At its heart, “The Atypical Family” is about broken people learning to heal through love and connection, a theme that “My Youth” beautifully explored. Chun Woo Hee’s performance is gentle yet magnetic, grounding the drama’s fantastical premise in raw emotion. It’s a story of rediscovering meaning when life feels dulled by routine and realizing that, sometimes, the extraordinary begins with something as simple as being seen.

In “My Youth,” Sunwoo Hae seeks peace in love and life when confronted with his own mortality. However, there are few dramas which capture the ache of fleeting love as poignantly as “Uncontrollably Fond.” Kim Woo Bin plays Shin Joon Young, a top actor and singer who is secretly battling a terminal illness. Fate makes him reunite with his first love, a documentary producer named Noh Eul (Suzy). As the two face each other after years, the unresolved pain and affection that never disappeared resurface. The two are forced to confront what was lost and what still remains.

What makes the drama unforgettable is its restraint. It never rushes its emotions. Every shared glance and unspoken word carries the weight of time and regret. Kim Woo Bin’s performance is raw and deeply human. It’s a story that breaks your heart gently and reminds you that even endings can be beautiful when love endures. Keep those tissues handy and wrap yourself in the embrace of this bittersweet story.

Start watching “Uncontrollably Fond”:

Watch Now

“Run On”

If “My Youth” was about finding peace after pain, “Run On” is about discovering yourself while moving forward. Ki Seon Gyeom (Yim Si Wan) is a former national sprinter who leaves the track after realizing the emptiness of his achievements. When he requires a translator for his upcoming event, Oh Mi Soo (Shin Sae Kyeong), a passionate film translator is onboarded to help him. Their meeting soon grows into a friendship as she helps him interpret not just language, but the world around him.

Their romance is slow, conversational, and beautifully awkward. They are two people learning to meet halfway. “Run On” celebrates individuality and communication—how love doesn’t fix you, but gives you the space to grow. The show thrives in quiet moments rather than grand gestures, making it a perfect watch for anyone who enjoys character-driven storytelling with emotional intelligence.

Puja Talwar is a Soompi writer with a strong Yoo Yeon Seok and Lee Junho bias. A long time K-drama fan, she loves devising alternate scenarios to the narratives. She has interviewed Lee Min Ho, Gong Yoo, Cha Eun Woo, and Ji Chang Wook to name a few. You can follow her on @puja_talwar7 on Instagram.