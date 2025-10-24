Park Ji Hu, Cho Jun Young, Choi Bomin, And Park Yoo Na Showcase Individuality Through Signature Looks In “Spirit Fingers”

The upcoming drama “Spirit Fingers” has unveiled new stills featuring Park Ji Hu, Cho Jun Young, Choi Bomin, and Park Yoo Na, each expressing their characters through their signature colors and unique styles!

Based on the hit webtoon of the same name, “Spirit Fingers” is a healing youth romance that follows a group of young people as they embark on a colorful journey to discover their true colors.

The new stills perfectly capture the individuality of its four main characters. From Song Woo Yeon (Park Ji Hu), a colorless girl still searching for her true color, to Nam Ki Jung (Cho Jun Young), the free-spirited “Red Finger,” Goo Seon Ho (Choi Bomin), the calm and composed “Blue Finger,” and Nam Geu Rin (Park Yoo Na), the bright and energetic “Mint Finger”—even their outfits hint at their unique personalities.

The Colorless Girl Song Woo Yeon as “Baby Blue Finger” — Before Finding Her Own Color

Sporting a hoodie, an oversized T-shirt, a muted backpack, and thick-rimmed glasses, Song Woo Yeon embodies the youth who has yet to discover herself. Her understated, almost invisible style mirrors her low self-esteem and desire to blend in rather than stand out. However, her transformation begins once she meets the Spirit Fingers members—and watching how this “colorless girl” gradually finds her own hue will be one of the drama’s most touching journeys.

The Free Spirit Nam Ki Jung as “Red Finger” — Unpredictable and Bold

Nam Ki Jung radiates freedom with a brightly colored patterned jacket and ripped denim, perfectly expressing his “my way” attitude. His style defies rules—he wears what he likes, just as he lives by his own principles. Yet beneath his carefree charm lies an unexpected sincerity and strong sense of justice that deepen his character. Like the color red, his presence burns brightly, leaving a lasting impact on those around him.

The Gentle Perfectionist Goo Seon Ho as “Blue Finger” — The Classic “Perfect Man”

With a neat knit vest, layered shirt, tailored jacket, and polished glasses, Goo Seon Ho exudes calm sophistication. His dandy, composed style reflects his image as the perfect man, but behind that flawless exterior lies a quiet, unspoken affection for someone he has had a one-sided love for over seven years. His understated outfit, much like his emotions, carries a subtle tremor of vulnerability beneath its calm surface.

The Vibrant Leader Nam Geu Rin as “Mint Finger” — Bright and Unapologetically Herself

With striking mint-colored hair that stands out even from far away, Nam Geu Rin lights up every scene she’s in. Her loose striped jacket and cropped shirt capture her playful, confident energy. Always honest with herself and unafraid to express what she wants, Geu Rin naturally takes on the role of the group’s lively leader. But when her long-standing friendship with Seon Ho begins to waver, cracks form in her confident façade — hinting at emotional shifts to come.

The “Spirit Fingers” production team shared, “Each character’s styling represents more than just fashion—it’s the starting point of their emotions. Please look forward to how Woo Yeon finds her color and how Ki Jung, Seon Ho, and Geu Rin influence and inspire one another along the way.”

“Spirit Fingers” premieres on October 29 and will be available to watch on Viki.

Check out a teaser for the drama with English subtitles below:

Watch Now

Source (1)