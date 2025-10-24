Kim Se Jeong And Hong Su Zu Are Two Women Of Contrasting Charms Drawn To Princes Kang Tae Oh And Lee Shin Young In “Moon River”

MBC’s upcoming drama “Moon River” has unveiled new stills of Kim Se Jeong and Hong Su Zu!

“Moon River” is a fantasy romance historical drama about Crown Prince Yi Kang (Kang Tae Oh), a man who has lost his smile, and merchant Park Dal Yi (Kim Se Jeong), a woman who has lost her memory. When their souls are mysteriously switched, the two are forced to live each other’s lives.

Merchant Park Dal Yi and Kim Woo Hee (Hong Su Zu), the only daughter of the Left State Councillor, become entangled with Crown Prince Yi Kang and Prince Yi Woon (Lee Shin Young), whose positions are threatened by fierce palace intrigues.

Park Dal Yi, a merchant gifted with natural business acumen, is full of bright energy and wit. Behind her graceful appearance lies a bold and lively personality. Quick to adapt and strong-willed, she’s both resourceful and unyielding, unable to overlook injustice yet warm-hearted and endearing to those around her.

However, her life takes a drastic turn after an unexpected encounter with Crown Prince Yi Kang. Mistaken for a deposed royal consort due to their identical looks, she suddenly finds herself in an even stranger predicament—her body is switched with that of the prince himself. From carrying heavy loads in the marketplace to waking up as the crown prince of a nation overnight, Park Dal Yi’s fate takes a wild turn that promises plenty of intrigue.

Meanwhile, Kim Woo Hee, the only daughter of Left State Councillor Kim Han Cheol (Jin Goo), possesses an elegance as cold and commanding as her father’s power over the royal court. Beautiful, wise, and intelligent, she exudes confidence and determination, never hesitating to go after what she wants.

Unlike other noblewomen, Kim Woo Hee dreams of living life on her own terms rather than being defined by her family name. Yet, as her father pushes her to marry Crown Prince Yi Kang and secure her place as the crown princess, she finds herself torn between her father’s ambitions and her long-standing connection with Prince Yi Woon.

As Park Dal Yi and Kim Woo Hee—two women of different classes and contrasting warmth and coolness—become entangled with the princes, viewers are eager to see how their intertwined fates will unfold.

“Moon River” premieres on October 31 at 9:50 p.m. KST and will be available on Viki.

In the meantime, watch teasers for the drama with English subtitles below:

